Traders can take part  in  crypto  run with a few checks

Bitcoin was primarily used by tech professionals or freelancers to receive small payments in its initial years. It became prominent as an investment product in 2017 when its price went up 20 times, peaking at just under $20,000 ( ₹12.6 lakh) in December 2017. It subsequently crashed to around ₹2.3 lakh per unit in December 2018. However, 2020 has seen a sharp rebound in bitcoin price after a dip in March, due to covid. It has now overtaken its previous high of ₹12.6 lakh and currently trades at ₹13.97 lakh per bitcoin. Depreciation of the rupee against other currencies has also hastened the rise in bitcoin prices in rupee terms.