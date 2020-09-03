Home >Money >Personal Finance >Trading in derivative market is generally riskier than in cash market
A broker reacts while trading (REUTERS)
A broker reacts while trading (REUTERS)

Trading in derivative market is generally riskier than in cash market

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 10:59 PM IST Renu Yadav

Derivatives are complex in nature and are generally considered riskier for retail investors as trading here is done by anticipating the price of the security

There are two types of markets through which you can invest in stocks—equity market, also known as spot or cash market, and derivative market, also known as the futures and options market.

In the cash market, a person invests to take the delivery of shares or settle the trade on the same day to benefit from the differential in price. On the other hand, in the derivatives market, the investor or trader enters into a contract to buy or sell a shares of a company or index on a future date.

In the cash market, you can buy a single stock of a company, while in case of derivatives, you can buy only in lot sizes. The derivatives derive their value from the underlying stocks.

Derivatives are complex in nature and are generally considered riskier for retail investors as trading here is done by anticipating the price of the security. For example, if an investor anticipates that the price of the security is likely to go up in future, he may enter a future or option contract to sell it in the future. Since, anticipating the price is difficult, the risk involved is also higher.

Also, generally most of the derivative trading is done using leverage which increases the risk further. Leverage is used in the cash market generally for intraday trades which are also risky.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The rush of newbie traders into flashy equity-trading apps have already led to some grim consequences. (AP)

Best stock trading tips: Six mistakes you should avoid

7 min read . 02 Sep 2020
Indian airlines resumed domestic operations from May 25 after being grounded for two months due to the lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Aviation stocks soar as Centre allows flight at at 60% capacity

1 min read . 03 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout