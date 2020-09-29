Trading in energy, share deals exempt from TDS, TCS on e-commerce

Transactions in electricity, clean energy certificates, securities and commodities traded through recognised exchanges are not subjected to tax collected at source (TCS) or tax deducted at source (TDS) which kick in from 1 October on e-commerce operations, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

However, automobile companies and dealers need to take note of the applicability of TCS on their sales.

The apex direct tax policy making body issued a set of guidelines to clarity applicability of the provisions taking effect from Thursday.

The TDS and TCS provisions on e-commerce were brought in through the Finance Act of 2020 as part of efforts to gather more data about transactions in the economy for effective tax administration.

As per this, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon are required to deduct income-tax (TDS) at the rate of 1% of the gross amount paid to the seller using the platform for sales.

A separate provision said that every seller with more than ₹50 lakh sale should collect 0.1% of the sale consideration above this threshold as income tax (TCS) at the time of receiving the payment.

Motor vehicle sales by producers to dealers will be covered under the new TCS provisions. Also, dealers who had more than ₹50 lakh sales in previous year will have to collect TCS at the rate of 0.1% from buyers on sale of cars priced upto ₹10 lakh. In the case of costlier cars, TCS has been applicable at the rate of 1% (reduced to 0.75% during the pandemic) under a different section of the law.

“The industry ask of a deferral of these provisions to a later date has not been met and it will be important for companies to quickly finalise positions and put in place systems to ensure compliance with the added TCS provisions from 1 October onwards." says Pramod Achuthan, Tax Partner, EY India.

TDS and TCS, however, will not apply to transactions in securities and commodities which are traded through recognized stock exchanges or cleared and settled by the recognized clearing corporation. This includes recognized stock exchanges or recognized clearing corporation located in the International Financial Service Centre. Transactions in electricity, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates traded through power exchanges are also exempt from TDS and TCS provisions.

As per the guidelines, TCS is to be collected and paid to government on all payments received on or after 1 October, 2020 including on the amount of GST and on sales made prior to 1 October, explained Ved Jain, former president of accounting rule maker, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The clock has been ticking for the onset of TDS and TCS provisions from October on e-commerce transactions and on sale of goods exceeding ₹50 lakhs, said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner at Nangia Andersen LLP, a tax advisory firm. “On e-commerce TDS, the most significant uncertainty is around treatment of subsequent returns of goods by customers and consideration of discount codes and gift vouchers for computing amounts to be subject to TDS," said Jhunjhunwala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via