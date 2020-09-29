Trading in energy, share deals exempt from TDS, TCS on e-commerce

Motor vehicle sales by producers to dealers will be covered under the new TCS provisions. Also, dealers who had more than ₹50 lakh sales in previous year will have to collect TCS at the rate of 0.1% from buyers on sale of cars priced upto ₹10 lakh. In the case of costlier cars, TCS has been applicable at the rate of 1% (reduced to 0.75% during the pandemic) under a different section of the law.