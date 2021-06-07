Trading volume for global investing fell amid covid second wave: Viram Shah

What we have seen on our platform is that beyond FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) stocks, technology does continue to be a popular sector for Indians. Around 80-85% of our portfolio is in individual stocks and 15-20% is in exchange traded funds (ETFs). That continues to be the trend. In terms of companies, apart from FAANG, Tesla is the most popular stock, and we also see a lot of interest in software-related companies. Moreover, through the pandemic, Netflix has been very popular. In terms of new listings, crypto exchange, Coinbase was well received.