OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Transacting at a non-home branch of SBI, HDFC, ICICI? Know the limits, charges

There are various disadvantages of banking at a non-home bank branch. A home branch of a bank is where a customer opens his/her savings bank account. So, basically, a home branch is a branch where the customer’s account is maintained. And the banking facilities available to customers at branches other than the home branch are called non-home branches.

If any cash transaction, such as deposit or withdrawal, is done at a non-home branch, a fee is levied. This fee varies across banks. Also, some banks charge even if a third party makes a cash transaction.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | The invisible hand in India’s stock market

Cash withdrawal limit at SBI non-home branch

For instance, if you have a savings account with the State Bank of India (SBI), you can withdraw up to 50,000 a day at a non-home branch, using the withdrawal form accompanied by the passbook. For the Current account holders, the limit is 1 lakh.

However, the cash withdrawals at home & non-home branch (charges based on a number of transactions) are not applicable to small/no-frill deposits/basic savings bank account holders, the country's top lender said.

Cash deposit limit at SBI non-home branch

The maximum limit for the deposit of cash at the SBI non-home branch is 2 lakh per day

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Non-permissible transactions at SBI non-home branches

In case you have an account with the SBI, then non-home branches do not issue duplicate fixed deposit receipts. Also, loan discharge through cash repayment or transfer of account is not permissible from a non-home branch. Moreover, you can’t extend investments in the public provident fund (PPF) on completion of fifteen years through an application at a non-home branch.

ICICI Bank charges

For instance, ICICI Bank Ltd charges 5 per 5,000-transaction and a minimum of 150 after the first free non-home bank transactions for the month. Also, the maximum a person can self-transact in a day in the non-home branch is capped at 50,000, and at 15,000 for third-party transactions.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank allows a free cash withdrawal up to 1 lakh per day beyond which charges @ 2/1000, minimum 50 per transaction. The third-party cash withdrawal is allowed only up to a maximum of 50,000 per transaction.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout