Transacting at a non-home branch of SBI, HDFC, ICICI? Know the limits, charges

If any cash transaction, such as deposit or withdrawal, is done at a non-home branch, a fee is levied. This fee varies across banks



There are various disadvantages of banking at a non-home bank branch. A home branch of a bank is where a customer opens his/her savings bank account. So, basically, a home branch is a branch where the customer’s account is maintained. And the banking facilities available to customers at branches other than the home branch are called non-home branches.

Cash withdrawal limit at SBI non-home branch

For instance, if you have a savings account with the State Bank of India (SBI), you can withdraw up to ₹50,000 a day at a non-home branch, using the withdrawal form accompanied by the passbook. For the Current account holders, the limit is ₹1 lakh.

However, the cash withdrawals at home & non-home branch (charges based on a number of transactions) are not applicable to small/no-frill deposits/basic savings bank account holders, the country's top lender said.

Cash deposit limit at SBI non-home branch

Non-permissible transactions at SBI non-home branches

In case you have an account with the SBI, then non-home branches do not issue duplicate fixed deposit receipts. Also, loan discharge through cash repayment or transfer of account is not permissible from a non-home branch. Moreover, you can't extend investments in the public provident fund (PPF) on completion of fifteen years through an application at a non-home branch.

ICICI Bank charges

For instance, ICICI Bank Ltd charges 5 per 5,000-transaction and a minimum of 150 after the first free non-home bank transactions for the month. Also, the maximum a person can self-transact in a day in the non-home branch is capped at 50,000, and at 15,000 for third-party transactions.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank allows a free cash withdrawal up to ₹1 lakh per day beyond which charges @ ₹2/1000, minimum ₹50 per transaction. The third-party cash withdrawal is allowed only up to a maximum of ₹50,000 per transaction.