Transactions where PAN is mandatory in India: Full list after form 97 replaces form 60

With effect from April 1, 2026, changes under the Income Tax Act, 2025 have expanded the list of financial transactions where quoting a PAN is mandatory. Earlier, individuals without a PAN could Form 60 as a declaration. This has now been replaced by Form 97, which is designed to streamline the process and align it with digital reporting requirements.
The new form introduces a more structure and technology-driven format, with pre-filled details aimed at minimising manual errors. At the same time, its applicability has narrowed, as a larger set of high-value transactions now require PAN to be quoted directly.
“Form 97 is in contrast to Form 60 in that it is designed from a compliance and reporting perspective. Form 97 is an effort to reduce the reporting of non-anonymous transactions with an aim to gradually eliminate transaction anonymity in finance,” said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
Due to recent changes in regulations, multiple transactions that would have historically required only a Form 60, will now mandatorily require a PAN. These transactions include:
“The objective is to minimise anonymous participation in the financial system. It is also important to recognise that most transactions routed through the banking system are already visible to the Govt. through reporting frameworks and are increasingly correlated with PAN and Aadhaar,” said Nishant Shanker, a tax strategy expert and former senior manager of tax at EY.
Individuals must note that regulators have, and are still, expanding the category of transactions that require a PAN in line with the changing financial transactions ADAP. “In addition to the high-value transactions, there is a lot of focus on the large digital transactions, e-commerce seller registrations and payouts, high-value insurance premium payments, and foreign remittances under the LRS. This is in line with the changing financial transactions in the economy,” Maurya said.
Although regulations may be stringent after the update, there may be some exemptions or alternatives allowed in certain cases, according to experts.
“Persons having applied for a PAN but not received it, may be allowed to submit the acknowledgement receipt for the time being,” Maurya said, adding that in some government-related or low-risk cases, Aadhaar may be accepted as an illustrative document.
Meanwhile, non-residents may opt to submit passport particulars or documents of identification as prescribed for certain cases, he said. “These may be exceptions in some cases, and in all other scenarios, it may be possible to conclude that the PAN may be used as the most preferred and acceptable document of identification for the time being for most of the financial transactions in India.”
This change may affect people in semi-urban and rural areas without a Personal Account Number (PAN), and where adoption level is expected to be low, according to Maurya. “Those who relied on the Form 60 will now experience a cash crunch as they will not be able to execute financial transactions.”
However, getting a PAN has been made a lot easier in the last couple of years, where applicants are able to receive their PAN by doing an online Aadhaar e-KYC. According to Maurya, there is a high likelihood that such people will receive help from banks, common service centers, and other people in the locality.
“With increased emphasis on PAN based tracking, access to certain financial transactions may become more compliance driven, and financial institutions may adopt a more cautious approach. Hence, the practical solution is to obtain a PAN and ensure Aadhaar linkage, as the system is increasingly designed around unified identification. The government has also streamlined PAN issuance processes, making access easier even in semi-urban and rural areas,” Shanker said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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