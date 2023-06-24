Many times, people mistakenly transfer money to the wrong bank accounts. What should I do if I sent money to the wrong bank account? Can it be retrieved? What is the process? An SBI customer recently faced the same issue and complained about it on SBI's official Twitter handle.

“Dear @TheOfficialSBI I made a payment to the wrong account number by mistake. I have given all the details to my branch as told by the helpline. Still, my branch is not providing any information regarding the reversal. Please help," read the tweet from an SBI customer who transferred money to the wrong bank account by mistake.

In reply to this query, SBI’s official Twitter handle said in such cases, where a customer has mentioned the wrong beneficiary, the home branch will initiate follow-up processes with other banks or banks without any penalty.

Please note that if the wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, the Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow-up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities.

If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then please raise a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under Personal segment/ Individual customer - General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and mention the details of your issue in the comment box provided. The concerned team will look into it.

Another user who faced the same issue had requested the bank to help him to retrieve the payment of 10,000, which he mistakenly transferred to the wrong account.

Customers are requested to verify the accuracy of the beneficiary account details before initiating a digital transfer. Kindly note that the Bank will not be responsible for any erroneous transaction initiated at the customer's end.

However, the home branch of the customer can initiate follow-up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. Please contact your home branch and the respective Beneficiary Bank for more assistance in this regard.

Before making any payment, it is necessary to recheck the account number and IFSC code of the beneficiary. It can help to avoid any kind of mistake. By any chance, if you have wrongly transferred the payment to a beneficiary whom you don’t know, immediately request your bank to look into the matter for transaction reversal. While the bank cannot reverse the amount that has been transferred, you can always file a written complaint with the bank.