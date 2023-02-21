Transparency and Transferability: New age of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

In the mutual fund industry, Trail Commissions are calculated as a percentage of the assets under the management of the distributor and are payable quarterly. Since these are calculated on net assets, distributors benefit from the rise in their assets in the form of a higher NAV of funds or the sale of more units. An investor doesn’t need to worry about trail commissions because these are factored into the expense ratio which is explicitly stated by all funds. These are not any hidden costs affecting the NAV.

