Transport allowance exemption for employees: Who can claim tax relief of up to ₹1.80 lakh a year?

Many companies provide conveyance allowance as part of an employee's salary component to cover the travel expenses between home and workplace or for official duties. However, many people may not be aware that transport or conveyance allowance is taxable in the hands of the employee, subject to certain exemptions under the income tax rules.
In the previous years, it was tax-exempt up to certain limit for all employees. But after an amendment in 2018, travel allowance has become taxable. However, for specific employees, the transport allowance received is still exempted from tax up to a certain limit, which has been hiked under the new income tax rules and will be applicable for ITR filing in the financial year 2026-27 (AY 27-28).
Until Assessment Year 2026-27, disabled employees are eligible to claim a transport allowance exemption of up to ₹3,200 per month. This means taxpayers filing ITR for FY 2025-26 can claim exemption only up to this prescribed limit, subject to eligibility conditions.
According to the income tax rules, disabled employees eligible for this higher exemption include individuals who are blind or deaf and mute, as well as those with orthopaedic disabilities affecting the lower or upper extremities.
However, under the revised income tax provisions, the exemption limit available on transport allowance for eligible disabled employees has been increased. Here is the latest exemption threshold:
Dearness Allowance or DA is a specific cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees and pensioners to offset the impact of inflation. These exemption limits will be applicable to taxpayers who are filing their ITR in financial year 2026-27 (AY 2027-28).
“The enhancement in transport allowance exemption for specially abled employees is significant tax reform. Increasing the exemption from the existing ₹3,200 per month to ₹15,000 in metro cities and ₹8,000 in non-metro cities could translate into an additional annual tax-exempt benefit of up to 1.42 lakh for eligible employees in metro locations. The move reflects the government’s recognition of rising commuting costs and the need for greater workplace accessibility support,” said Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA.
He also pointed out that a similar increase in threshold is also introduced in other allowances such as meal cards, gift, among others.
In most cases, employers account for the eligible transport allowance exemption while calculating tax deducted at source (TDS) from the paycheck. In such cases, employees have to enter the amount mentioned in Form 16 part B in the ‘Income from Salary’ column of their ITR Form, according to ClearTax.
But when an employer has given a tax benefit on transport allowance or forgotten to give the tax benefit in Form 16, you can claim tax exemption in FY 2025-26 by following the below process:
Taxpayers must note that this exemption is available for employees under both new and old tax regimes.
Though the new tax regime does not offer many traditional exemptions and deductions, some perquisite benefits such as official use of motor cars remains available under both regimes, Makhijani said.
He noted that where the employee owns the motor car and it is used partly for official and partly for personal purposes and allowance is paid — a standard deduction as under is available:
• Engine capacity up to 1600cc: ₹5,000 per month
• Engine capacity above 1600cc: ₹7,000 per month
• Driver salary reimbursement: Additional ₹3,000 per month
• Other vehicles (non-car): ₹3,000 per month
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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