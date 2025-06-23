Top 3 travel credit cards to earn free flights and hotel stays
Shipra Singh 6 min read 23 Jun 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Summary
The right credit cards can fetch you free flights and hotel stays, depending on how much you spend in a year, and on what. Mint recommends three of the best travel-focused credit cards for mid- and high-spenders.
Looking to earn free flight tickets and hotel stays through your credit card reward points? It’s not as simple as picking one “best" card, experts say. The ideal choice depends largely on how much you spend annually and what categories you spend on, said Sumanta Mandal, founder, Technofino, a digital platform that reviews credit cards and other banking products.
