Travel credit cards: The new winners after reward devaluations

Experts say the amount and where it is spent are the most practical ways to determine the best card for an individual. "There is no one-size-fits-all credit card recommendation," said Tejas Ghongadi, co-founder, The Points Code. “The right card depends on how much and where you spend. A card that works well for a frequent traveller may not be the best fit for someone with expenses mainly concentrated in utilities, insurance or other non-discretionary categories.”