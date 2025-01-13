Dreaming of a magical white Christmas in Europe but worried about the cost?

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Mufaddal Kagalwala and his wife Sakina Gandhi turned this dream into a reality—without breaking the bank. By taking advantage of off-season deals on flights and hotels, the couple pulled off an unforgettable 13-day journey across Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and the Czech Republic—all for under ₹3.5 lakh.

“Our friends who were planning a holiday to Udaipur around the same dates paid ₹1 lakh for a four-day trip. That’s the difference between traveling in peak season and off-season," noted Kagalwala.

Read this | How this Pune couple planned a budget trip to the second most expensive country in the world

As part of Mint’s travel series, Kagalwala shares the details of their carefully planned and budget-friendly winter adventure across Eastern Europe.

Off-season cost-saving hacks

“As budget travellers, we often check flights from India to anywhere on Skyscanner," Kagalwala explained. This time, they found tickets to Eastern Europe for just ₹32,000 per person and immediately began planning. With the visa process for Schengen countries often taking time, they were pleasantly surprised to receive theirs in just eight working days due to the off-season.

Their 12-day itinerary included four countries, with three nights in each destination. Flying out on Christmas Day—a less popular travel date—helped them save further on flight costs.

Accommodation costs were another area where they saved smartly. The couple spent ₹1.35 lakh on 12 nights in budget-friendly 2-star and 3-star city-centre hotels. They pre-booked the first three nights and left the rest open to snag last-minute discounts, which many hotels offer for one-day-prior bookings.

“This strategy also gave us flexibility to stay longer in a city we liked or tweak our plans," Kagalwala said.

The couple's total accommodation cost was lower than Europe’s summer rates but slightly higher than typical winter rates due to the year-end holiday season.

Exploring Eastern Europe

The couple's journey began in Budapest, Hungary, on Christmas Eve, a city uniquely divided into two contrasting halves—Buda, the quieter, more residential side with serene sights, and Pest, the vibrant hub where most of the tourist activity unfolds.

Over the course of three days, they explored popular attractions such as the Fisherman’s Bastion, Buda Castle, Matthias Church, and Buda Tower. The Széchenyi Thermal Bath, the largest in Europe, emerged as a standout experience. Soaking in its steaming waters while surrounded by the icy chill of winter offered an unforgettable contrast.

A city pass, priced at ₹2,000 per person, proved to be a worthwhile investment, Kagalwala shared. It covered free transportation, a complimentary cruise on the Danube River, and discounted entry to several attractions. For instance, the thermal bath entry fee, usually ₹5,200 per person, was reduced to ₹4,200 with the pass. Additionally, the pass granted free access to the Lukacs Bath, Budapest's second-most popular thermal bath.

The next stop was Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. The city’s medieval charm was captivating, with its cobblestone streets and historical allure. The couple stayed near the Old Town, the vibrant heart of the city where all the action unfolded. Since most attractions were within walking distance, they skipped the Bratislava Card, a tourist pass.

Read this | Hot air balloon, limousine rides, and hammams: A luxury Turkish holiday in ₹5 lakh

Slovakian cuisine proved to be a delightful highlight, with dishes like Beef Goulash and Schnitzel Chicken stealing the show. To manage their budget, they opted for quick breakfasts and street or fast food for dinners, while enjoying sit-down lunches at local restaurants. Their daily meal expenses averaged €40.

From Bratislava, they travelled to Vienna, Austria, a mere hour away by bus. Using FlixBus for inter-country travel, they spent ₹13,000 in total for three trips.

In Vienna, the couple celebrated New Year’s Eve in the lively Old Town. “The Old Town was alive with concerts at every corner, and the energy was electric," Kagalwala recalled. It was a celebration to remember, ranking among the most memorable New Year’s Eves they had experienced.

Vienna’s rich history added depth to their visit. A walking tour offered an engaging way to explore the city’s past, particularly its struggles and resilience during World War II. These free tours, which allow participants to tip the guide, provided an affordable and immersive way to experience the city’s spirit.

A day trip to Hallstatt, a magical Austrian village 4.5 hours from Vienna, was the standout experience in Austria. The picturesque town, with its postcard-perfect scenery, left an indelible impression.

“Though we did a day trip, I’d recommend staying overnight to soak in the charm," Kagalwala said. The tour, booked through GetYourGuide, cost ₹24,000.

The final destination of the journey—and perhaps the most captivating—was Prague in the Czech Republic. The city exuded a welcoming charm, further enhanced by the fact that English was widely spoken, making it more accessible for visitors.

Unlike the foggy atmosphere in Bratislava, Prague’s clear skies offered the perfect opportunity to enjoy stunning views from one of the towers on Charles Bridge. Visiting between 8 and 9 am, when the entry fee is discounted by 50% and the crowds are sparse, added to the serene experience of taking in the city from above.

Read this | Goa vs Vietnam: Why this Mumbai techie picked Da Nang thrice for beach holidays

A highlight of the visit was the enchanting Christmas markets, each radiating its unique charm and festive spirit. These markets, brimming with holiday cheer, were the perfect backdrop for the magical white Christmas the couple had long dreamed of—a vision that fully lived up to its promise.

Of missed flights and lost baggage

After an unforgettable winter holiday, the couple’s return journey quickly took a turn for the worse. They missed their connecting Indigo flight in Istanbul, incurring an additional ₹60,000 for a new flight to Mumbai. To aggravate matters, they lost their baggage.

In a frantic scramble at both Istanbul and Mumbai airports, they spent days trying to locate their luggage. After four days of relentless phone calls to the airline and leveraging connections with friends working there, the baggage was finally retrieved.

Looking back, Kagalwala realized the crucial mistake they made: failing to get an official undertaking from the airline staff at Istanbul airport confirming the luggage was in their possession. This oversight meant that Mumbai airport staff refused to register their complaint, complicating the process further.

Also read | How you can retire in Europe with Portugal’s passive income visa

Travel insurance offered no help, as the flight miss was their fault, not the airline’s. To avoid similar issues in the future, Kagalwala now plans to book a transit visa for connecting flights. This ensures that baggage can be retrieved directly at the layover airport, providing extra peace of mind.