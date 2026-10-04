Travel insurance claims ₹1 crore cover, but your medical bill payout can be much lower — here's why | Factors explained

If you travelling abroad from India, you may need more than just a visa and a passport. Some countries require visitors to have travel insurance before they are permitted to enter, so that they can cover unexpected medical expenses, accidents or trip disruptions during their stay.
The Schengen countries, Cuba, Romania, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey are among the destinations where buying a travel insurance is mandatory for obtaining a visa or stepping outside the airport.
The amount of travel insurance you need largely depends on the destination and its visa requirements. Countries usually set minimum coverage based on their cost of healthcare, the duration of the stay, the type of visa and the medical or travel-related risks they want visitors to be covered against.
For instance, Indian travellers applying for a Schengen visa must have a valid insurance policy with at least €30,000 ($33,783) coverage, which shall be valid throughout their stay in a certain country, such as France.
The requirement can be higher for other destinations. For tourist and visit visas to the UAE, the standard requirement is a minimum of $50,000 in emergency medical coverage for the entire duration of a person's visa. Some visa processing centres may require coverage of up to $100,000, according to a blog post by NRI-focused fintech startup Belong.
Though a $100,000 cover can translate to around ₹1 crore when converted, making it sound like a hefty amount, the actual payout you receive during medical emergencies is much lower due to something called health insurance sub-limits.
A sub-limit is a specified cap that a travel insurance policy may place on certain benefits such as hospital room rent, ICU charges, doctor consultations and other medical expenses. Some plans may also have specific limits for expenses arising from an illness or accident, according to a report by Policybazaar.
This monetary cap is a common feature across insurance products and can help insurers offer policies at different price points, giving travellers more options based on their coverage needs and budget.
The different kinds of sub-limits on travel medical insurance are generally imposed on room rent, ICU (intensive care unit) charges, operation theatre and surgery costs, anesthetist charges, doctor consultation, follow-up visits, diagnostic test and ambulance costs.
Across plans currently available in the market, sub-limits on core hospitalisation benefits vary widely:
|Benefit
|Entry-level plans
|Premium plans
|Room Rent
|$1,500/day
|$2,500/day
|Emergency Room
|$1,500
|$2,500
|ICU charges
|$3,000/day
|$4,000/day
|Surgery
|$12,500
|$22,500
|Doctor Consultation
|$125
|$350
|Diagnostics
|$750
|$2,500
|Ambulance
|$500
|$1,000
Source: Policybazaar
Another aspect travellers should be aware of is that sub-limits may vary by age. They do not necessarily apply uniformly across all age groups, with some plans introducing specific limits from certain age bands.
The threshold can also differ across insurers:
Health insurance plans without sub-limits may cost you more, while plans with sub-limits are comparatively affordable, a separate Policybazaar report noted. This happens because the liability of an insurance company reduces with the help of putting a monetary cap on the amount that can be claimed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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