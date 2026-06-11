Travel insurance claims denied? Here are the mistakes travellers make most often

Travel insurance is often treated as an afterthought while booking flight tickets. Many travellers simply compare premiums and opt for the cheapest option that fits their budget, especially for destinations where insurance is mandatory.
But insurance is, at its core, a contract. It requires honest disclosures at the time of purchase and a clear understanding of what is covered—and what is not. Beyond medical emergencies, travel insurance can also cover disruptions such as flight delays, cancellations, and baggage loss or delay. Yet a lack of awareness about policy conditions often results in claim disputes and rejections.
“A lack of awareness around timely intimation and complete documentation can lead to higher rejection rates compared to other insurance categories, even as fewer claims are filed against policies being sold,” said Girish Sehgal, chief–health UW & claims, customer service & operations, ICICI Lombard.