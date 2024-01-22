Travel Insurance: Flight cancelled or delayed due to fog? 5 important points to keep in mind
If you are one of the affected passengers, remember that your travel insurance covers the cost incurred due the inordinate delay or cancellation. If there is a prolonged delay, the insurance will cover the cost of accommodation if you have to stay overnight.
A total of 120 flights (domestic and international) were delayed on account of dense fog last Wednesday. Additionally, a total of 53 flights (including domestic & international) were cancelled because of fog and other operational reasons.
