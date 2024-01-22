Travel Insurance: Flight cancelled or delayed due to fog? 5 important points to keep in mind

A total of 120 flights (domestic and international) were delayed on account of dense fog last Wednesday. Additionally, a total of 53 flights (including domestic & international) were cancelled because of fog and other operational reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The repercussions of the spate of flight cancellations and delays have been quite unpredictable and unsavoury in the past few days. One passenger happened to hit a pilot on board and a flight operator made the passengers on its Goa-Delhi flight sit on the tarmac of Mumbai airport.

If you are one of the affected passengers, remember that your travel insurance offers the coverage of extra costs incurred due the inordinate delays or cancellation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, when a flight is cancelled, the ticket cost stands to get reimbursed by the insurer. Besides, if there is a prolonged delay, the insurance ideally covers the cost of accommodation if you have to stay overnight out of station.

“If a flight is cancelled then travel insurance will pay for actual costs that you incurred for example cancellation charges on a room reservation or some non-refundable bookings. This is what will be paid even in the case of a delay, typically, over 12 hours," says Kapil Mehta, Co-founder of SecureNow Insurance.

Flight cancelled or delayed due to fog? Remember 5 key points: 1. Comprehensive coverage : Although the size of coverage varies from insurer to insurer, a regular travel insurance usually covers the cost in case of cancellation or long delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Travel insurance is not just to cover you for incidents like flight delay or cancellations. It’s much beyond that. A travel cover is designed to provide comprehensive coverage that can protect the traveller from various unforeseen circumstances," said Vivek Chaturvedi, head, direct sales, Digit General Insurance in an article for Mint.

2. Fog & weather conditions: You are entitled to be reimbursed the expenses you incurred in case of cancellation on account of the reasons covered under the policy such as fog or bad weather.

3. In case of delay: If the flight is only delayed for a few hours then the travel insurance coverage may not cover the same. So, the policyholder must review the specific terms and conditions of insurance policy to examine whether the situation gets covered in the policy or not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Compensation by airline: It is vital to note that if the airline has already given a fair compensation for the cancellation, then the insurer will not provide additional reimbursement for the same flight.

5. Deductibles: When there is a delay, the policy could provide coverage for accommodation and meals if the flight is delayed for long but it is imperative to be aware of the deductibles.

“Your insurance policy may also cover the cost of accommodation (outside of your native city) if you have to stay overnight due to the delay. However, it's important to be aware of any deductibles associated with this benefit. For example, if there is a 12-hour deductible for flight delays, you will only be able to claim the benefits after this time has elapsed," says Manas Kapoor, Business Head, Travel Insurance, Policybazaar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

