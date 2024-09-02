Travelling abroad? Here's everything you need to know about buying insurance.

Vacationing abroad is fun, but things can go south quickly. What if you lose your luggage? Or worse, somebody mugs you? This happened to TV star Divyanka in July, when she and her husband travelled to Florence, Italy. Somebody broke into their car and stole their belongings including passports and ₹10 lakh in cash. The local police were of no help.

Travel insurance is a blessing in such situations. The insurance company can give you some emergency cash along with a predefined amount for loss of baggage and passport. They can also provide additional services such as helping you connect with local authorities. However, a basic travel insurance plan may not have all these features, so it’s important to inquire about riders (add-ons) that provide such coverage.

“Ensure the insurance policy covers expenses related to lost passports, travel documents and personal belongings, as this typically helps reimburse the costs associated with obtaining new travel documents and replacing lost items. Look for insurance plans that offer 24/7 emergency assistance so you can get immediate help with lost passports or other emergencies, including guidance on reporting to local authorities and arranging for replacements," said Aashish Sethi, head, health SBU and travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Some travel plans can cover additional expenses such as accommodation and travel while you await replacements for your documents.

What’s covered?

To be sure, international travel insurance is a combination of a travel and health insurance plan. On the travel side, it provides coverage in four categories, as Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and head of direct sales, Go Digit General Insurance, explains:

i) Flight-related cover: Flight delay, missed connection, accidental death and disability (common carrier), bounced booking, etc

ii) Trip-related cover: Trip cancellation, abandonment, and emergency extension

iii) Cover for personal belongings and financial emergencies: Loss of passport and driving licence, loss of baggage and personal belongings, loss of checked-in baggage, financial emergency cash, emergency cash assistance

iv) Additional protection: Flight delay cover, flight landing back post take off and cancellation of common carrier by operator that offers protection against flight delays, diversions, cancellations and other unforeseen circumstances.

Health cover is crucial to protect oneself in case of sudden hospitalisation. The Indian insurance company, with the help of a global third-party administrator, can ensure a seamless process for cashless hospitalisation. But beware. “Some policies may have an excess clause in which you have to pay a certain amount yourself before the policy coverage kicks in," said Sunny Bhatia, vice president, retail business, Turtlemint.

How to buy travel insurance

People tend to buy travel insurance when booking flight tickets. “Travel insurance plans are mostly the same, irrespective of whether you buy them from a travel agent or an online aggregator. It is convenient and the cost is reasonable. Just make sure to read all the conditions," Bhatia said.

According to experts, ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianz and Reliance General Insurance are the preferred travel insurers. “Their plans are widely accepted across embassies. Niva Bupa, Star Health and Digit Insurance are popular, too," Bhatia added.

What should you keep in mind when buying a travel plan? “First, examine the coverage limits to ensure they are sufficient for your needs, particularly for medical expenses, trip cancellations, and baggage loss. It is also important to understand the exclusions, such as pre-existing medical conditions, certain activities like extreme sports, or specific destinations. Also familiarise yourself with the claims process, including the necessary documentation and timelines for filing a claim," said Sethi of Bajaj Allianz.

He added that you must check if there is an option to extend the coverage if your trip is extended unexpectedly. “The financial strength and reputation of the insurance provider should be considered, too, to ensure they can reliably settle claims," he said.

Choose your riders carefully

Travel insurance plans come with a long list of riders. “Someone planning an adventure trip should consider an adventure sports rider in the insurance plan. A senior citizen can seek a waiver on waiting periods for pre-existing diseases," Bhatia said.

Digit Insurance has a home-to-home rider that offers protection for medical expenses, evacuation and accidents while travelling from your home to the departure point and on the return journey from the port to your home (up to 12 hours from the planned trip). “Other important covers one must look for are personal accident cover and accidental death and disability (common carrier) cover. They ensure coverage for expenses, evacuation, accidents and unexpected events while travelling," said Chaturvedi.

While a basic travel policy may cover loss of passport, loss of phone and other gadgets will need a separate rider. “The premium for $5,000 loss of mobile, laptop and electronic gadgets coverage for 10 days is ₹279," said Sethi.

Adding these riders can ensure you have a comprehensive travel insurance policy. Ask your insurer what riders are available and choose the ones that seem right for you.