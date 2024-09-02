Travelling abroad? Here's everything you need to know about buying insurance.
Summary
- A basic travel insurance plan may not offer all the cover you need, so it’s important to inquire about riders and pick the right ones.
Vacationing abroad is fun, but things can go south quickly. What if you lose your luggage? Or worse, somebody mugs you? This happened to TV star Divyanka in July, when she and her husband travelled to Florence, Italy. Somebody broke into their car and stole their belongings including passports and ₹10 lakh in cash. The local police were of no help.