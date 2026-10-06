Travel insurance: High sum insured may not cover all medical costs; check these sub-limits

A travel insurance policy with a high sum insured may appear to offer extensive financial protection, but travellers could still have to pay part of their medical bills if the policy imposes sub-limits on individual benefits.

Insurers may place separate caps on expenses such as hospital room rent, intensive care unit (ICU) charges, surgery, doctor consultations, diagnostic tests and ambulance services. As a result, the overall sum insured is not the only factor travellers should consider while choosing a policy.

The premium, extent of coverage and limits attached to specific benefits can determine the actual protection available during a medical emergency overseas.

What are sub-limits in travel insurance? A sub-limit is the maximum amount an insurer will pay for a particular benefit, even when the policy's overall sum insured is substantially higher.

For example, a travel insurance plan could provide extensive medical coverage but impose a separate daily limit on hospital room rent or ICU expenses. If the actual cost exceeds the specified limit, the traveller may have to pay the difference, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

Experts advise travellers to examine benefit-wise limits rather than comparing policies solely on the headline sum insured.

These limits may apply to:

Hospital room rent per day

ICU charges per day

Operation theatre and surgery expenses

Anaesthetist charges

Doctor consultations and follow-up visits

Diagnostic tests

Ambulance expenses Sub-limits may also apply to expenses related to specific illnesses or accidents. Such limits are commonly used across insurance products and allow insurers to offer policies at different price points.

Premium plans may offer higher sub-limits The difference in sub-limits can be significant between entry-level and premium travel insurance plans.

For instance, the room-rent limit could be $1,500 per day under an entry-level plan compared with $2,500 per day under a premium plan. The ICU limit could increase from $3,000 per day to $4,000 per day.

Similarly, the surgery limit could rise from $12,500 under an entry-level policy to $22,500 under a premium plan.

There can also be substantial differences in other benefits. The doctor consultation limit, for example, could be $125 in an entry-level plan compared with $350 in a premium plan. Diagnostic expenses could be capped at $750 and $2,500, respectively, while ambulance expenses could be capped at $500 and $1,000.

This means two policies with a similar overall sum insured may provide significantly different levels of financial protection when a traveller needs medical treatment.

Age can affect travel insurance sub-limits Age is another factor that travellers, particularly senior citizens, need to consider while comparing travel insurance policies.

Sub-limits may not be uniform across all age groups. Some policies introduce additional restrictions once the insured traveller crosses a specified age.

In some plans, sub-limits can begin at age 50, while many insurers may introduce them from age 56 onwards. Several policies also have specific sub-limits for travellers aged 61 and above, including plans targeted at senior citizens.

Therefore, older travellers should examine whether the benefits and limits offered under a policy change once they enter a particular age band.

What should travellers check before buying a policy? Travellers should compare benefit limits alongside the overall sum insured and premium.

Room rent and ICU limits: Check the maximum amount payable per day. This is particularly important because hospitalisation costs in foreign countries can be high.

Surgery and hospital expenses: Check for separate caps on surgery, operation theatre and related hospital charges.

Doctor and diagnostic expenses: Find out whether consultations, follow-up visits and diagnostic tests have individual limits.

Ambulance cover: Check the maximum amount payable for emergency transportation and whether any conditions apply.

Age-specific restrictions: Older travellers should check whether their age triggers additional sub-limits or changes in coverage.

Why senior travellers need to pay particular attention Medical expenses can be a significant component of travel insurance claims for older travellers. A policy may advertise a high overall medical sum insured but impose relatively lower limits on individual treatments and services.