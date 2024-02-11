Travel insurance: How to decode policy fine print
Summary
- Customers should be aware of essential aspects such as coverage details, exclusions and limitations, cancellation and refund policies, among other factors.
Flight delays and cancellations, particularly during adverse weather conditions, potentially impact travel plans and cause massive inconvenience to travellers. In the light of these potential disruptions, safeguarding travel plans against unforeseen events becomes paramount, making travel insurance the go-to solution. However, navigating the intricacies and fine print of such insurance policies can be challenging. Customers should be aware of essential aspects such as coverage details, exclusions and limitations, cancellation and refund policies, the claim process, and the availability of responsive customer support, among other factors.