Travel insurance: How to decode policy fine print

Travel delay: This is applicable when an insured person experiences a delay beyond the specified number of hours for a flight’s scheduled arrival. To qualify for this benefit, the insured person must furnish written proof from the airline detailing the length of the delay, unless such information is directly available to the insurer from a reliable public source. Additionally, the delay should not result from the late arrival of the insured person. It’s important to note that rescheduling of the flight by the airline is not covered under this benefit.