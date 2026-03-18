As the ongoing Iran–US conflict disrupts travel globally, thousands of travellers are facing flight delays, cancellations and costly rebookings. With airspace shut across West Asia, a key transit corridor for Indians flying to Europe and North America, airlines have been forced to suspend or reroute services, disrupting travel plans at scale.
War-hit flight disruptions expose travel insurance gaps
SummaryTravel insurance is fundamentally designed to cover individual, unforeseen risks, not large-scale geopolitical events
As the ongoing Iran–US conflict disrupts travel globally, thousands of travellers are facing flight delays, cancellations and costly rebookings. With airspace shut across West Asia, a key transit corridor for Indians flying to Europe and North America, airlines have been forced to suspend or reroute services, disrupting travel plans at scale.
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