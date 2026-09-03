Travel insurance’s fine print can leave you with nothing

My daughter, on a sabbatical, recently travelled to Europe. The trouble began on the return leg. Her first flight was delayed by four hours, enough to make her miss her connection to India. The airline rerouted her through another European city; that flight was delayed too. By the time she landed in Delhi, she was 12 hours behind schedule. Somewhere in the scramble between terminals, she twisted her ankle. Her checked luggage did not make it either, turning up in Delhi two days later.