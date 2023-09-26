Travel Now Pay Later: How TNPL may affect your tour budget decisions— explained2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:13 PM IST
TNPL options offer convenient financing and flexibility for travel, but borrowers should be aware of short repayment periods and high interest rates
Travel Now Pay Later: The unprecedented boom in holiday travel after the easing of restrictions imposed during the pandemic led to the rise of TNPL offerings.TNPL options have become attractive due to their convenient access to financing and the flexibility they offer in spreading out payments over a period, alleviating concerns about travel budgets.