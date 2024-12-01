Money
Goa vs Vietnam: Why this Mumbai techie picked Da Nang thrice for beach holiday
Summary
- Harsh Vardhan prefers Da Nang, Vietnam over Goa for his beach holidays due to its affordable prices and a tourist-friendly environment. He shares his experiences from his last trip with his wife that cost him around ₹1.2 lakh
Mumbai-based Harsh Vardhan has never visited Goa, despite being a beach enthusiast. The 31-year-old is in no hurry to visit it anytime soon, as he has found his perfect escape in Da Nang, Vietnam. He has travelled to Vietnam thrice in two years.
