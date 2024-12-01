Goa vs Vietnam: Why this Mumbai techie picked Da Nang thrice for beach holiday

Why Vietnam

The first time I went to Vietnam was to work remotely for a month after the covid-19 pandemic. I had researched all possible destinations I could work from and Da Nang offered the right balance of affordability with the right amenities for remote work. The city has ample cafes with good internet and cheap hotels. I fell in love with the country which is extremely tourist-friendly and where travelling becomes seamless. I realized this was the ideal place to spend time with my life partner.