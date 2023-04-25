Do you dream of travelling the world but are concerned about the cost? What if I told you that your daily life expenditure can earn you a free flight ticket to anywhere in the world? Yes, you heard me right. By selecting the right credit card and transferring your reward points earned on your card to the right airline, you can travel to any destination in the world for free, almost.

Let’s dive into the world of air miles. Frequent flyer miles, also known as air miles, are points earned by making purchases with a specific airline or its partners. These points can be redeemed for free or discounted flights and other rewards. For frequent travelers, air miles can be a great way to save money on travel expenses. Although they may seem complex at first, they are straightforward once you understand how they work. Ai r miles refer to the loyalty programme points offered by major airlines.

There are three ways to earn air miles:

Fly and earn: By flying with a particular airline or its partner airlines, you can earn air miles. For instance, when you book a Vistara ticket, you can earn club Vistara, or CV, points based on the amount you spend.

Co-branded credit cards: Several banks and airlines offer co-branded credit cards that allow you to earn air miles through your spending. For instance, using Axis Bank’s co-branded credit card with Vistara can earn you CV points.

Transfer of credit card reward points: Many banks allow their customers to transfer credit card reward points to various airlines that is converted into frequent flyer miles. For example, HDFC, Axis, and AMEX enable their customers to transfer credit card reward points to over 15 airlines.

You can use your these air miles to get free flight tickets or upgrade your travel class. Here are some examples for your better understanding: By using 63,000 United Airline’s air miles, you can get a return ticket in economy class from India to almost any European destination. For a business class return ticket on the same route, you need approximately 116,000 United miles.

By using 110,000 Air Canada air miles, you can get a return ticket in economy class from India to almost any North American destination. For a business class return ticket on the same route, you need approximately 180,000 Air Canada miles.

For domestic travel, Vistara’s CV Points programme can be an excellent option. Using 10,000 CV Points, you can get an economy class return ticket from Delhi to Kolkata or Mumbai. For premium economy, you need 17,000 CV Points, and for a business class return ticket, you need 36,000 CV Points.

It’s important to note that while booking a flight ticket with air miles, you’ll have to pay the tax amount out of your own pocket. The tax amount varies depending on the airline and destination.

There are many air miles-focused credit cards available in the Indian market, and you can check TechnoFino for credit card recommendations. By using the appropriate credit card and directing all of my expenses to it, I have accumulated over 2.5 million air miles in the last few years.

Although the idea of air miles may be appealing, it’s essential to understand their limitations. Here are a few factors to consider:

Limited award seat availability: Award tickets, which are flights booked with air miles, have restricted availability. Airlines only make a certain number of seats in each class available for air mile bookings. So, you may need to be flexible with your travel dates and book well in advance to secure an award ticket on your preferred travel date.

Air miles expiration: Air miles have an expiry date, which varies by airline. If you don’t use them within a certain timeframe, you risk losing them.

Devaluation: Airlines may alter the number of air miles needed to redeem a reward for a specific destination over time. This could make it more difficult to obtain the rewards you want with your air miles.

Overall, air miles can be very useful if you travel frequently and want to experience luxury air travel. However, it’s crucial to select the right credit card and airline programme based on your travel destination. In other words, you need proper planning, just like with your investment planning. First, decide on your destination, then look for the best programme for that destination, and finally, select the best credit card for this purpose and your spending categories. If you plan carefully and follow through, completing one luxury international trip every year is achievable.

Sumanta Mandal is founder of TechnoFino.