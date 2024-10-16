Around Europe in 35 days, for just 4 lakh. Here’s how this Jaipur couple did it

International travel has quickly become a top aspiration for many Indians, and exploring the world’s diverse cultures and landscapes is more popular than ever. Though daunting expenses still hold many back, careful planning and smart budgeting can make the dream a reality.

Mint recently spoke to a Jaipur couple who explored no less than 15 European countries over five weeks without breaking the bank.

Here’s how they did it.

Rucchika Samdan, a 34-year-old chartered accountant, and Rohit Nyati, also 34, who heads internal controls at AU Bank in Jaipur, set out on a 35-day Schengen adventure in the summer of 2022. They planned their journey in a way that allowed them to explore 15 European countries with a budget of ₹4 lakh.

"The key to making the most of our budget was planning early and being strategic about our travel and accommodation choices," Rohit Nyati said, offering a glimpse into how they turned their European travel dreams into reality without spending a king’s ransom.

Their journey began with a flight from Delhi to Copenhagen, Denmark. After spending the first two days exploring the Danish capital and taking a quick trip to Helsingborg, Sweden—just an hour away—they headed north to Norway. In Oslo, Bergen, and Bodo, they took in the natural beauty of the country and even ventured to the Arctic Circle, experiencing Norway’s stunning fjords and dramatic landscapes. "We wanted to experience Europe’s diverse cultures and natural beauty, and a mix of flights and scenic train rides allowed us to do just that," said Rohit.

From Norway, the couple flew to Krakow, Poland, a city steeped in history, and onward to the Czech Republic, where they soaked in the old-world charm of Prague. Next, they visited Berlin, where they experienced the rich history and modern vibrancy of the German capital before moving on to Amsterdam. Then came a memorable train journey through Luxembourg and Brussels en route to Paris, where they enjoyed two disparate but equally captivating experiences: the fantasy world of Disneyland and the mediaeval allure of Mont Saint Michel.

Early birds get the worm

A number of clever hacks allowed them to stretch their budget to its limit without compromising on experiences. "We booked our international flights from Delhi to Copenhagen months in advance, which saved us nearly 30% on airfare," said Rohit. To travel across Europe, they relied on a combination of Eurail passes and budget flights. The Eurail pass allowed them 10 days of scenic train journeys, while four internal flights — with seasonal discounts — allowed them to travel long distances and save up to 50% on transportation costs.

Accommodation, one of the biggest expenses while travelling, was another area in which the couple made significant savings. In several cities, including Copenhagen, Berlin and Paris, they stayed with friends and family. "Staying with loved ones not only saved us up to 70% on hotel costs but also gave us a more immersive local experience," Rohit said. As a gesture of appreciation, they brought thoughtful gifts such as artwork and henna for their hosts, adding a personal touch to their travels.

Food expended can pile up quickly on long trips, but the couple found ways to save on this as well. They enjoyed home-cooked breakfasts and attended house parties with their friends, reducing their food costs significantly. When they did eat out, they used apps such as ‘The Fork’ to book tables in advance and score discounts, which helped them save 30% to 70% on meals. "Using these apps allowed us to enjoy local cuisines without overspending," said Rohit.

Another major cost-cutting strategy was avoiding taxis altogether. Instead, they relied on Europe’s efficient public transport systems and walked a lot — an average of 20,000 steps a day. This not only saved them money but also allowed them to experience cities up close and discover hidden gems that many tourists miss. In nearly every city, they participated in free walking tours conducted by knowledgeable local guides, which allowed them to learn about the history, culture, and architecture of each place at no extra cost.

As their journey unfolded, Rucchika and Rohit explored the vibrant streets of Barcelona and the colourful hills of Lisbon. They then flew to Basel, Switzerland, where serene lakes and stunning mountain views left them in awe. Next came Italy, where they visited Rome and Venice before moving on to Vienna, Austria, and ending their trip amid the coastal beauty of Croatia.

Not a box-ticking exercise

Reflecting on the journey, Rohit highlighted some of their most memorable experiences, which included crossing the Arctic Circle in Norway, experiencing the magic of Disneyland in Paris, and marvelling at the mediaeval architecture of Mont Saint Michel. "From the fjords of Norway to the French Riviera, every place had something special to offer," said Rohit. Along the way, they also made brief stops in Brussels and Luxembourg, enjoying a taste of these European capitals during their train journeys.

The highlight of their five-week adventure was the variety of places they visited and the deep connections they fostered—both with the places and the people they met. "This trip, filled with walking tours, house parties and budget hacks, was the most memorable experience of my life," Rohit said. It wasn’t about ticking off cities on a map but embracing different cultures, building friendships, and creating lasting memories, he added.