Around Europe in 35 days, for just ₹4 lakh. Here’s how this Jaipur couple did it
Summary
- Rucchika Samdan and Rohit Nyati’s five-week journey across 15 countries is a great example of how, with careful planning and smart budgeting, exploring Europe on a modest budget is entirely achievable.
International travel has quickly become a top aspiration for many Indians, and exploring the world’s diverse cultures and landscapes is more popular than ever. Though daunting expenses still hold many back, careful planning and smart budgeting can make the dream a reality.