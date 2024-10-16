Around Europe in 35 days, for just ₹4 lakh. Here’s how this Jaipur couple did it.

Their journey began with a flight from Delhi to Copenhagen, Denmark. After spending the first two days exploring the Danish capital and taking a quick trip to Helsingborg, Sweden—just an hour away—they headed north to Norway. In Oslo, Bergen, and Bodo, they took in the natural beauty of the country and even ventured to the Arctic Circle, experiencing Norway’s stunning fjords and dramatic landscapes. "We wanted to experience Europe’s diverse cultures and natural beauty, and a mix of flights and scenic train rides allowed us to do just that," said Rohit.