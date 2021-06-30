Traveling abroad? Buying dollar beyond this limit may attract income tax notice

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Income tax department has become highly vigilant against the cash transactions executed by taxpayers. It has evolved such an effective system in which, if a taxpayer executes any such cash transaction, then it will get reported to the department much before the taxpayer reports such transaction. This system is effective even when you are traveling abroad. According to tax and investment experts, while traveling abroad, cash transaction to buy US dollar or any other foreign currency is allowed, but going beyond a certain limit will get reported to the income tax department by the money changer. This cash transaction for buying foreign currency may attract income tax notice, if there is huge gap between the income tax return (ITR) of the taxpayer and the cash used for buying foreign currency.

On what a taxpayer should do after receiving the income tax notice, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Income tax department slapping notice should be taken as a query by taxpayers. After receiving the notice, the taxpayer is advised to go to the income tax department website and reply to the income tax notice by logging in at one's Form 26AS."