Travelling abroad? France, Mauritius, Qatar — Here's the full list of countries with UPI facility enabled for Indians

The unified payment interface (UPI) system being implemented abroad, allows eligible customers, including Indian tourists and travelers visiting foreign countries, to securely send and receive money instantly while significantly lowering payment costs compared with conventional cross-border transfer methods.
As UPI acceptance widens globally, users can expect several practical advantages while travelling to participating locations. Expansion across various countries will largely benefit Indian tourists, students and business travelers abroad by allowing use familiar UPI-enabled mobile apps for payments instead of relying solely on international debit or credit cards.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal last month noted that UPI's growing international acceptance reflects “trust in India for building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders and deepen partnerships for shared growth and prosperity”.
UPI is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, authorised under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. In April 2020, NPCI incorporated the NPCI International Payments (NIPL) to partner with foreign entities and take platforms, such as UPI and the RuPay card scheme, to international markets.
The aim is to enable cross-border payments for Indian tourists and the diaspora and assist partner countries and entities in building their payment infrastructure along the lines of UPI's real-time payment systems. For foreign markets, UPI is linked with the payment systems of various countries to facilitate Person-to-Person (P2P) remittances and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions.
Here's a look at the countries and respective partner institutions, using UPI:
|Country
|Live for
|Partner Institution
|Live since
|Bhutan
|P2M
|RMA Bhutan
|July 2021
|Singapore
|P2M
|NETS Singapore Pte. Ltd., HitPay Payment, Solutions Pte. Ltd., LiquidPay Group Pte. Ltd.
|August 2021
|UAE
|P2M
|Mashreq Bank PSC (NeoPay), Network International, Magnati-Sole Proprietorship LLC
|April 2022
|Singapore
|P2P
|BCS Paynow
|February 2023
|France
|P2M
|LYRA Network
|February 2024
|Mauritius
|P2M
|Bank of Mauritius
|February 2024
|Sri Lanka
|P2M
|Lanka Pay Pvt. Ltd.
|February 2024
|Nepal
|P2M
|FonePay Payment Services Ltd.
|March 2024
|Qatar
|P2M
|Qatar National Bank
|September 2025
|Greece
|P2P
|Eurobank S.A.
|May 2026
|Nepal
|P2P
|Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL)
|June 2026
|Cambodia
|P2M
|Acleda Bank PLC
|June 2026
UPI transactions grew 24,162 crore in volume and 314 lakh crore in value in FY26, according to Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on 20 July, he noted that UPI has onboarded 55.49 crore users in June 2026.
In a statement released, the ministry noted that the Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NPCI have from time to time undertaken various initiatives to make UPI-based transactions secure and transparent.
These measures, inter alia, include:
|Financial Year
|Volume (in Crore)
|Value (in lakh Crore)
|FY 2021-22
|4,595.61
|84.16
|FY 2022-23
|8,371.44
|139.15
|FY 2023-24
|13,112.95
|199.95
|FY 2024-25
|18,586.60
|260.56
|FY 2025-26
|24,161.69
|314.23
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes and only intends to spread awareness. We advise readers to check and discuss with certified experts before making any financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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