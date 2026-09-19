Travelling abroad? Here's full list of foreign countries with UPI facility availability for Indian tourists

As acceptance of the unified payment interface (UPI) system broadens, Indians can expect more practical advantages while travelling to and in a number of foreign countries. Among the top benefits is the ability to securely send and receive money instantly, while significantly lowering costs compared to conventional cross-border payment methods.

Segments set to largely benefit from UPI expansion to more countries include business travellers, students and tourists, who are able to use the homegrown, app-based solution for payments instead of relying on high-charge international credit and or debit cards.

How does UPI work in foreign countries? UPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and is authorised by the Centre under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. The company in April 2020, incorporated its arm — NPCI International Payments (NIPL) to partner with foreign entities and take platforms, such as UPI and RuPay card, to international markets.

The aim was to enable cross-border payments for Indian tourists and the diaspora and assist partner countries and entities in building their payment infrastructure along the lines of UPI's real-time payment systems.

For foreign markets, UPI is linked with the payment systems of various countries to facilitate Person-to-Person (P2P) remittances and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions.

Benefits of using UPI instead of cards — Key highlights Reduced charges and fees Use of UPI reduces costs to a fraction of conventional transfer fees. This is because use of international credit or debit cards comes with a hefty transaction fee, besides additional forex processing charges.

Notably, from 15 October, UPI will also be subject to 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) charge. The charge was zero since 2020 (amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage shift to digital payments), but revised UPI MDR remains lower than charges associated with several other digital payment instruments, including credit cards, debit cards, and wallets.

According to FAQs released by the NPCI, the MDR for UPI is structured to be much lower than all traditional card-based transaction fees.

— Standard credit card MDRs typically range from 1.5-2.5% per transaction,

— While debit card MDRs are capped up to 0.90%.

— “By setting the baseline UPI MDR at 0.4% on transaction above ₹2,000 and capping it at ₹300 for high-value purchases, UPI remains the most affordable digital payment acceptance tool for commercial enterprises,” it added.

Cash-free travel, eliminates delays UPI also enables cash-free travel for tourists, allowing digital payments directly from linked Indian bank accounts without the need for significant cash in hand. Further, there is also benefit of near-instant payments eliminating delays and dependence on international payment networks for traditional payment methods.

It also allows for real-time expense tracking as transactions are conducted directly from linked bank accounts or UPI apps.

Full list of foreign countries with UPI facility Today, we take a look at the full list of foreign countries with UPI facility enabled and available for Indian travellers. Some countries include Cambodia, Bhutan, France, Greece, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

Also Read | UPI is no longer free for all as conditions apply

Here's a look at the detailed list of 13 countries and respective partner institutions that have enabled UPI for Indian tourists, students and business travellers:

Country Live for Partner Institution Live since Bhutan P2M RMA Bhutan July 2021 Singapore P2M NETS Singapore Pte. Ltd., HitPay Payment, Solutions Pte. Ltd., LiquidPay Group Pte. Ltd. August 2021 UAE P2M Mashreq Bank PSC (NeoPay), Network International, Magnati-Sole Proprietorship LLC April 2022 Singapore P2P BCS Paynow February 2023 France P2M LYRA Network February 2024 Mauritius P2M Bank of Mauritius February 2024 Sri Lanka P2M Lanka Pay Pvt. Ltd. February 2024 Nepal P2M FonePay Payment Services Ltd. March 2024 Qatar P2M Qatar National Bank September 2025 Greece P2P Eurobank S.A. May 2026 Nepal P2P Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL) June 2026 Cambodia P2M Acleda Bank PLC June 2026 Uzbekistan P2M National Interbank Processing Centre JSC N.A

Notably, for Bhutan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a visit to the country and meeting with Bhutanese counterpart DN Dhungyel on 18 September welcomed the operationalisation of a UPI-based facility that will enable Bhutanese nationals to make digital payments in India using Bhutanese mobile applications.

Further, Uzbekistan is the latest to join the list of countries to adopt UPI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in late August. Speaking to reporters, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said the development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day long official visit to Tashkent that month.