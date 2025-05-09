Travelling abroad? How to update SBI Card's temporary mobile number before you fly out

If you are planning to go abroad and want your SBI credit card's transaction details to be shared on an alternative mobile number, it is recommended to update your phone number by visiting sbicard.com.
Here, we share a step-by-step guide to explain how you can update your temporary mobile number linked to your SBI Card so that all transactions carried out via your credit card are shared there while you are travelling overseas.
1. First of all, you need to visit sbicard.com website and click on the ‘log in’ button.
2. Now, you need to enter the user ID and password.
3. Now you need to click ‘edit’.
4. Now you are supposed to enter the mobile number and the date till when you want the transaction details to be sent to this number.
5. Now you need to click generate one time password or OTP and enter the same when it is received on your registered mobile number and then click ‘confirm’.
6. The temporary mobile number will now be added and the transaction details will be shared on this.
