Money
This 20-year-old travelled to three countries for under ₹90,000. Here’s how.
Summary
- This 20-year-old business administration student hacked his way through Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, and found a global network for future travels on a budget.
Arhum Daga, 20, wanted to go on a foreign trip for his first summer break in college. He had planned to go to South Korea with his friend, but his visa application was rejected. They needed to find an alternative quickly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more