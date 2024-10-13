This 20-year-old travelled to three countries for under ₹90,000. Here’s how.

Public transport and no-frills flights

Using public transport helped save a lot of money. “We used buses, tuk-tuks. These were a lot more cost-efficient than taking cabs. For example, as I was tired after an evening flight and Vietnam airport in Hanoi is a bit far from the city, we took a cab to the hostel. It cost ₹900. For the same distance, a bus ride cost just ₹150 on the return to the airport," he says. “We also used the bike-taxi service in Thailand and Vietnam, which cost ₹50-100."