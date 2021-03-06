Subscribe
Treasury rout pushes bond funds into riskier assets

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Fixed-income investors turn to corporate loans, equity-linked debt and even stocks

Optimism about economic recovery has triggered a selloff in U.S. Treasurys that is pushing fixed-income investors to run for cover in some unlikely havens.

Fund managers are bulking up on junk bonds, corporate loans, equity-linked bonds and even stocks, analysts and investors said, while selling assets that trade more in line with government debt, including mortgage-backed and investment-grade corporate bonds.

