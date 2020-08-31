Treaties can help non-residents avoid paying tax twice on the same income

I used to live in Saudi Arabia and was applying for the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) certificate from the Saudi government to produce to my bankers in India. The DTAA came into effect only by November 2015. Now, I am in Australia. I went as a student, finished my masters and now I hold a temporary resident visa. I need to know if the DTAA was signed between Australia and India. If not, then what should I show to my bankers so that I am not double taxed, as I am paying my taxes in Sydney?