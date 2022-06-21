Tricky times for those investing in the stock market

A rate hike in the US could have a three-sided impact—make emerging countries such as India less attractive for currency carry trade, a lower push to growth in the US (which could be yet another negative news for global growth), and trigger a churn in emerging market equities (thereby moderating foreign investor enthusiasm). There is also a potential impact on currency markets, stemming from outflows of funds from countries like India. Indian markets had reduced their dependence on FPI flows for the last few quarters, but now the spectre of continuous unloading by them has impacted valuations and affected the risk appetite of retail investors. If this bear run continues, even retail investors could think about withdrawing monies from the markets wherever they are in profit or in smaller losses. Though, the Nifty P/E has come down to 20x, one needs to be aware of the possibility of earnings downgrades which could take the P/E up again. While the FPI selling since October 2021 seems large at $32.3 billion, it is just 4.8% of their holding as on that date (out of their 20.5% stake in NSE 500 companies’ market value of $3,249 billion) and 15% of their cumulative inflows till that date. While this denotes the downside risk, one must be careful of stocks where FPIs have a large holding even after 8-9 months of sales.