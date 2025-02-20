Trump 2.0: How to navigate global markets amid policy shifts
Summary
- Quality growth has been the flavour for the past two years, but quality cyclicals may now present compelling opportunities, particularly as Trump’s policies extend economic benefits beyond the biggest corporations.
With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, global markets are bracing for another wave of ‘America First’ policies. His renewed emphasis on domestic manufacturing and reduced reliance on outsourcing signals a continuation of his first-term agenda. This shift became immediately evident with a series of executive orders imposing significant tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico.