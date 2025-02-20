Trump 2.0: How to navigate global markets amid policy shifts

Paradoxically, despite trade tensions, Trump’s election has fuelled economic optimism — particularly among small businesses in the US. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index surged to 105.1 in December 2024, its highest level since October 2018. The net percentage of small business owners expecting the economy to improve jumped 16 points to 52%, the highest reading since 1983. Also, 20% of small business owners now view this as a good time to expand, marking a six-point increase from the previous month.