Trump used direct indexing to save on taxes. What is the strategy, how does it work and should you follow it too?

What if you could trade like US President Donald Trump, but without having to make thousands of bets yourself? In 2025, Trump’s 21,000 trades have drawn massive attention, not just for the scale but also possibly because of the strategy his team uses – direct investing. The approach allows investors to build a customised portfolio that mirrors an index while potentially cutting their tax bill.
Direct indexing grew to $864 billion in assets as of the end of 2024, according to Cerulli Associates, more than double its size in 2020
Alex Michalka, vice president of investment research at Wealthfront, which credits itself with coining the term "direct indexing" in 2012 and oversees $99 billion in client assets, told Business Insider one medium-sized direct indexing account on the platform made over 4,500 distinct trades in large-cap companies in 2025 in order to increase tax savings. Here's a look at what direct investing is, how it works, and whether it is a suitable strategy for a retail investor.
Direct indexing is an evolving form of index investing. Instead of buying an ETF that tracks an index, investors buy the individual stocks that make up the index. This allows them to trade specific stocks while still aiming for returns similar to the index.
The key to this strategy is to observe how individual stocks perform relative to the overall market. Even when the market rises, not all stocks gain. This difference in performance creates opportunities for investors.
ETFs combine gains and losses, limiting tax-saving opportunities. By owning individual stocks, investors can use losses to offset capital gains. This can reduce taxes and allow the savings to be reinvested.
The strategy is typically meant for wealthy individuals. "We wouldn't even look at it unless we were managing at least $5 million for them," Gabriel Shahin, a financial advisor who founded the advisory firm Falcon Wealth Planning, told Business Insider, citing high management costs and the costs of individual trades.
Over the past five or so years, direct indexing has grown substantially, he said, as more seamless financial plumbing, free trades, and technology that can automate much or all of the strategy have made it within reach for regular investors.
The investing strategy is growing rapidly and, in recent years, has become almost table stakes. Shahin said he uses it with many of his clients
This strategy is perfect for individuals in the top tax bracket who have a lot of tax savings. Trump, for example, is the perfect candidate for direct indexing. It is really meant for retail investors who are planning to invest small amount of money.
But such a strategy comes at a premium price. Some direct-indexing providers charge higher fees than many ETFs.
Apart from that, there is also a risk of tracking error, meaning the portfolio’s returns may differ from those of the index it follows due to tax-saving strategies and other factors.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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