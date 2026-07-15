Trump's accounts sold Micron, bought Nvidia: Expert warns, ‘Don't mistake it for a strategy’

Donald Trump's investment accounts grabbed headlines late last month for their cryptocurrency and real estate holdings. But what flew under the radar is the stock activity.

As per disclosures from the US Office of Government Ethics, Trump has made more than 6,100 stock trades year to date. While the accounts are managed by third-party investment firms—meaning the president does not personally make the buy or sell decisions—the disclosures still offer an intriguing glimpse into where his investment managers are putting money.

Trump's investment accounts sold between $90,000 and $116,000 in Micron Technology shares while purchasing $246,000 to $3.7 million in Nvidia stock through May 2026, according to disclosures from the US Office of Government Ethics.

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Interestingly, the stock sale came even as Trump publicly praised Micron. As Micron shares were under pressure, the president posted on Truth Social, calling the chipmaker "one of the HOTTEST anywhere in the World" and celebrating what he described as a "HISTORIC $250 MILLION Investment in TRUMP ACCOUNTS" pledged by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra as part of America's 250th anniversary. He ended the post with, "THIS IS THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!"

Although Trump does not direct the trades himself, the contrast between his public endorsement of Micron and the portfolio's decision to reduce its holdings stands out.

What do you need to know about Micron and Nvidia? Micron develops memory and storage solutions for personal computers, mobile devices, data center servers, and automotive systems. The company specializes in DRAM memory products, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and NAND flash memory products. Micron reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with revenue jumping 345% to $41.4 billion, driven by memory chip prices that more than doubled due to supply shortages.

Now, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told analysts that Micron has now signed 16 multiyear contracts with customers. Those deals "strengthen our long-term financial performance, margins, and free cash flow expectations, with higher visibility and improved stability in our business performance," he explained.

And, analysts say memory chip prices will decline once supply meets demand, potentially by 2028.

NVIDIA is the industry standard in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company is best known for graphics processing units (GPUs), also called data centre accelerators. NVIDIA dominates the accelerator market with more than 80% market share. NVIDIA's stock has gained 1,340% since January 2023, whilst Micron has risen 1,860% over the same period.

Should you follow his strategy? “Let's put numbers on it first, because they matter,” says Viram Shah, Founder and CEO, Vested Finance.

Those accounts sold Micron and bought Nvidia, as part of more than 6,000 stock trades this year. In the first quarter alone, those trades were worth an estimated $220 million to $750 million. So we're talking about a $100,000-ish shift in a portfolio that trades hundreds of times a week.

“That's a rounding error, not a strategy. Nobody sat down and decided to swap one for the other,” Shah notes

‘The real worry is copying any of it’ after Trump's disclosure, Shah says.

These filings were released weeks after the trades actually occurred. They only show broad dollar ranges, not the exact number of shares or the prices at which they were bought or sold, or the rest of the portfolio. So if you are trying to copy it, ‘you're trading on a stale, blurry signal.’

Micron proves a great point here. The accounts sold Micron shares, but the stock has surged about 240% this year, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500. If you'd seen 'sell Micron' and followed it, you would have missed out on a massive rally, Shah points out.

NVIDIA is trading around $207, while Micron is above $900. Although both are AI-related stocks, they operate in different parts of the industry. Micron focuses on memory chips, a highly cyclical business, while Nvidia dominates AI computing. Hence, the two have very different risks. “Whether either fits you comes down to your time horizon and how much you're willing to put in. That's the work. Not whose filing the ticker turned up in,” the expert asserts.

Can such a move be seen as an attempt to manipulate the markets? Throughout Trump's second term in office, traders have been betting millions of dollars just before he makes major announcements. And some of the biggest movements have been in oil futures markets, a BBC report

During the US-Israel conflict with Iran, Trump's comments repeatedly moved markets. Nine days into the war, he told CBS News the conflict was "pretty much" over, sending oil prices down 14% within minutes. On March 23, after the US said it had held "very good and productive conversations" with Tehran, stocks rallied while oil prices fell sharply.

Now, some analysts say it bears the hallmarks of illegal insider trading, but even then, it is very hard to tell whether there is any truth behind it.

Commenting on this, Shah says, These are third-party-managed accounts. The managers run them, not the President; that's their stated position.