Trust AMC to launch a liquid fund; should you invest?

“When it comes to liquid funds, it is better to go with a fund, which predominately invests in public sector units, and the private credit is on the lower side. A key positive of this fund is that it is giving more importance to long-term ratings. For liquid funds, retail investors should look at the quality of the portfolio and not the return column as a priority should be safety," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.

