Trust and jargon can be dangerous. Invest only in what you understand

There’s a fascinating investment mis-selling case that’s been talked about and written about in recent days. It involves a group of prosperous NRIs being sold a kind of fund that most of us would not believe exists.
This fund, run by Carlisle Management Company, a Luxembourg-based firm, buys life-insurance policies from older Americans who no longer need them. It then pays the premiums, and when the policyholder dies, the fund collects the death benefit. The returns are this payout, minus what it paid to buy the policy from the original policyholder, plus the premiums. Of course, that would be impossible under Indian insurance regulations, but this is permitted in the US.