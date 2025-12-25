India’s tax administration is gradually moving away from an enforcement-heavy approach towards one that encourages voluntary compliance. A key step in this transition is the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ (CBDT) NUDGE initiative—short for Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable taxpayers.
Where a tax NUDGE becomes an unintended and intrusive push
SummaryIndia’s trust-based tax compliance push risks backfiring as automated NUDGE alerts rely too heavily on third-party data, flagging compliant taxpayers and creating anxiety ahead of the revised return deadline.
India’s tax administration is gradually moving away from an enforcement-heavy approach towards one that encourages voluntary compliance. A key step in this transition is the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ (CBDT) NUDGE initiative—short for Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable taxpayers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More