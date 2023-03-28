Try this to reduce the burden of RBI rate hike on your home loans3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Amid consecutive RBI rate hike, home loan has become highly expensive for the new borrowers and also for the existing buyers. Know some of the ways in which existing borrowers can reduce their home loan
Home loan buyers have borne the brunt of the back-to-back RBI rate hikes to curb rising inflation in India. For the last two years, home loans have become more expensive for new entrants and also for existing borrowers. The burden of expensive home loans has been passed on to the borrowers either in the form of higher interest rates or extension.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×