Try this to reduce the burden of RBI rate hike on your home loans

The processing fee is the money paid by loan borrowers to the new lending bank you are switching to. Generally, it is around 0.5% of the loan amount. Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of Baroda have lowered the interest rates on their home loans despite rising interest rates. Moreover, the Bank of Baroda has also removed the loan processing fees. Last week, the Bank of Maharashtra lowered its home loan interest rates by 20 basis points to 8.40%, making it one of the lowest in the sector. Just like these two banks, several other banks have also reduced their loan rates to encourage other borrowers to switch to these banks.