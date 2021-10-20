Trying to time the markets is not advisable

The Nifty has experienced double-digit corrections in 18 of the past 20 years, with nine of these corrections being 20% or more. It appears to be a dangerous situation. There is, however, another side to the coin. The Nifty has risen from 1,000 in January 2001 to 17,000 in August 2021 throughout the same time span. Over the past 20 years, that’s a 17x return or a compounded return of 15%, easily outperforming all other asset classes, especially on a post-tax basis. Would the outcome be much better or worse if someone had timed the market through these 20 years? I would leave this question open for those who are looking to make decisions for the next 20 years. At Motilal Oswal , we have time travelled this journey of 20 years by backing quality businesses run by quality managements that offer a runway for strong cash flow growth and buy them at a reasonable price.