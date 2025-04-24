Money
Tune out the noise, stay with equity
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 11:15 AM IST
SummaryMarket volatility may rattle nerves, but it shouldn't shake conviction. Dhirendra Kumar says in turbulent markets, long-term wealth creation demands resolve, not retreat.
There’s something about those sharp red streaks on market charts that can unnerve even the most seasoned investors.
